<p>The committee which looked into the contamination of vegetables has also found presence of nitrates linked to certain cancers in water samples and lead in fine particles (PM 10) collected from Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Nelamangala.</p>.<p>DH on Monday reported about a committee led by regional director of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) finding lead, a highly toxic heavy metal, in 26 per cent of 72 samples. The tests also showed residues of 12 pesticides, including banned monocrotophos.</p>.Karnataka govt to frame policy to regulate digital content use by kids.<p>According to the committee, while tests of soil samples showed high amounts of selenium, samples of groundwater and treated water collected also showed contamination.</p>.<p>The nitrates, which can turn into carcinogenic nitrosamines after consumption, exceeded the limit of 45 mg/litre in three samples with groundwater from Soppahalli (Chikkaballapur) showing 111.6 mg/litre, while one from Thurandahalli had 97.4 mg/litre and Chikarasanahalli sample had 75.3 mg/litre.</p>.<p>The electrical conductivity was 3,252 microsiemens per cm & total dissolved solids (TDS) crossed the 2,000 mg/litre mark, it said. The committee said concentration of almost all heavy metals was below detectable limit. “Though iron & manganese were detected, they were within limit prescribed in drinking water specifications,” it said. </p>.<p>The analysis of PM 10 particles collected for 8 hours from the ambient air in 2 places showed presence of heavy metals.</p>.<p>While the sample from Soppahalli (Chikkaballapur) had copper at 13.25 nanogram/cubic metre, that from Thurandahalli (Kolar) showed presence of lead at 13.1 nanogram/cubic metre, nickel (29.2 nanogram/cubic metre) & copper (17.7 nanogram/cubic metre), the panel said. </p>