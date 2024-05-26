Track maintainer averts possible train mishap on Konkan Railway network in Udupi

Mangaluru: A possible train mishap was averted after an alert track maintainer spotted a weld failure of rails on Konkan Railway Corporation network between Innanje and Padubidri in Udupi district on Sunday.

The track maintainer, Pradeep Shetty, noticed a weld failure of rails during the night patrol at 2.25 am and immediately informed the higher officials.

Train No 16345 Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi Express was set to leave Udupi at 3 am towards Mangaluru Junction Railway Station while Train No 16595 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga Express from Mangaluru Junction would have passed through the stretch at around 4 am.

Officials took up the restoration measures of the defective rail at km 706/02-04.