Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Trade licence need not be insisted for film exhibitions under Municipalities Act: Karnataka High Court

The petitioners contended that running a cinema theatre is regulated under the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Act, and not by the Municipalities under Section 256 of the Act.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 15:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 15:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Courtcity municipalityart films

Follow us on :

Follow Us