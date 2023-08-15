Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Traditional Dasara sans extravaganza, says minister

Mahadevappa said that the Dasara activities will be launched with 'Gajapayana' (journey of elephants to Mysuru) at Veeranahosahalli on September 1.
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 00:16 IST

District In-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa on Monday said the Dasara would be celebrated in a traditional way without any extravaganza. Addressing reporters here on Monday, Mahadevappa said that the Dasara activities will be launched with ‘Gajapayana’ (journey of elephants to Mysuru) at Veeranahosahalli on September 1.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has agreed to take part in the air show, he said. The whole of Mysuru city will be illuminated. Besides, Dasara sports activities and cultural programmes would add glitter to the ‘Naada Habba’.

A grant of Rs 30 crore is expected from the government for Dasara, he said. The tourism department is organising a ‘Branding Mysuru’ contest. Interested may register on competitions@karnatakatourism.org, he said.

(Published 15 August 2023, 00:16 IST)
Karnataka NewsH C MahadevappaDasara

