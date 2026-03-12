<p>In the towns and villages of Kittur Karnataka, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/holi">Holi</a> is not just about clouds of colour. The festival comes alive with a sound — the deep, thunderous rhythm of traditional drums echoing through the streets. </p>.<p>Instruments like Halagi and Jaggalagi have long been an inseparable part of Holi celebrations here. Their powerful beats herald the festival’s arrival, energising the crowd.</p>.<p>Halagi, a hand-held percussion instrument, produces sharp and energetic beats that set the tone for folk dances during festivals and processions. Jaggalagi, larger and louder, produces a booming rhythm that resonates across entire neighbourhoods. Made by affixing leather to the wheels of a bullock cart, the Jaggalagi is rolled by performers as they move in formations and strike it rhythmically to keep the tempo. </p>.<p>For generations, folk performers travelled from village to village carrying these instruments, performing during festivals, fairs and cultural gatherings. The craft of making them was passed down through generations, turning instrument-making into both a cultural inheritance and a source of livelihood.</p>.<p><strong>Changing soundscape</strong></p>.<p>In recent years, however, the traditional leather drums have increasingly been replaced by fibre instruments. Sold in cities such as Hubballi, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Haveri and Belagavi, they are cheaper, lighter and easier to produce. Traders from towns like Shiggaon, Mundargi, Nargund and Miraj in Maharashtra get large numbers of these fibre drums during the festive season. </p>.<p>Performers and artisans, who once spent days carefully preparing leather, stretching it over wooden frames and tuning each instrument by hand, see the shift as a fading cultural legacy.</p>.<p>“Fibre drums are produced in factories,” says Manjunath Bagarikar, a drummaker. “Even though we sell them to earn our livelihood, most of the profit goes to the factories. If people used leather instruments, artisans like us would earn a living.” </p>.<p>Many families like that of Manjunath’s which specialise in crafting and repairing traditional musical instruments are forced to sell factory-produced drums to survive. According to them, leather instrument-making requires time, skill and effort.</p>.<p>Finding good-quality leather has also become difficult, making traditional drums more expensive. But while drums prepared using leather produce a crisp and resonant sound that is moderate in nature, with thicker leather giving a deeper bass tone, fibre drums are generally louder and have high overtones that are often noisy and sharp.</p>.<p>Annapppa Shettannavar, who has been making leather Halagi for four decades, says demand has declined sharply. “I have been making and selling leather Halagis for 40 years. But in recent years, because of fibre Halagi, nobody asks for leather ones.”</p>.<p>Drum-making by these families continues throughout the year. Preparing a medium-sized Halagi takes over 10 days, while a Jaggalagi requires more than three weeks. The craft reaches its peak during the summer, coinciding with Holi and the numerous large fairs held across North Karnataka.</p>.<p><strong>Cultural appeal intact</strong></p>.<p>Despite these changes, the cultural appeal of these instruments remains strong. Even today, a Jaggalagi performance has a magnetic effect on crowds. With five troupes, Sulla village near Hubballi has emerged as a vibrant hub for Jaggalagi. </p>.<p>The village's performers travel widely, participating in cultural events across North Karnataka.</p>.<p>One of the best-known groups of the village is the Shri Siddharoodha Jaggalagi troupe. Led by Shankarappa Madar, the troupe has carried the sound of Jaggalagi across the state. The group has until now performed in over 200 shows in the state and at national-level events in Manipur and Delhi.</p>.<p>"Making and playing the Jaggalagi is an art passed down from my ancestors. Maintaining the rhythm while moving forward is a challenge,” says Shankarappa Madar.</p>.<p>“People now recognise us through the Jaggalagi. It has also become our livelihood,” he adds, noting that he is teaching the art to his son and to others interested in keeping the tradition alive.</p>.<p>Recognising the cultural importance of these instruments, some individuals and organisations too are making efforts to revive interest in them.</p>.<p>In 2012, Shankar Shelke, an artist and art promoter, launched Halagi Habba in Dharwad as part of Holi celebrations. </p>.<p>Similarly, cultural groups in Hubballi, with support from elected representatives, have started organising Jaggalagi Habba, an event dedicated to showcasing the power and artistry of the instrument. These festivals aim not only to celebrate the music, instruments and artistes but also the cultural legacy behind it.</p>