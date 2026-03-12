Menu
Traditional drums that define Holi in villages of Karnataka

Halagi, a hand-held percussion instrument, produces sharp and energetic beats that set the tone for folk dances during festivals and processions.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 20:43 IST
A woman sells Halagi in Dharwad.

Credit: Govindraj Javali

Published 11 March 2026, 20:43 IST
Karnataka NewsHoliSpectrumCulture

