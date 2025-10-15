<p>Kalaburagi: The concrete layer of a roof in government higher primary school of Wadi town in Chittapur taluk collapsed on Monday. However, a major tragedy was prevented as the school had declared a holiday following ongoing social and economic survey. </p><p>The roof had leakage problems as it was damaged due to the heavy rainfall. </p><p>The teachers had returned to school in the afternoon after completing the survey work. They escaped unhurt as they were sitting outside the school. The furniture is broken and school records have been damaged. </p> .Six children among eight buried alive after roof collapse in Pakistan's Punjab.<p>The school building was constructed five decades ago and the teachers had continued to take classes despite it being under dilapidated condition. The parents have expressed anger against the local elected representatives as their pleas to construct a new building has gone unheeded. </p> .<p>The roof of all 10 classrooms in the school has leakage problem and students have been studying under fear of wall collapse. A total of 90 students are studying in Urdu, Marathi and Kannada medium in the school. The citizens argued that the school has been facing lack of basic amenities and accused the officials of not paying proper attention towards it. </p>