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Trainee vet dies in hippo attack at zoo in Shivamogga

The veterinarian had gone to check on the animal, reportedly due to give birth in four days, as it had not eaten its food
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 07:29 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 07:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakahippopotamusveterinarianShivamogga district

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