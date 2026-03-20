<p>Shivamogga: A 26-year-old trainee wildlife veterinarian, Sameeksha Reddy, succumbed to her injuries on Friday morning after being attacked by a hippopotamus at the Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Safari zoo in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivamogga">Shivamogga </a>late on Thursday night.</p><p>Sameeksha, a native of Bannerghatta in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, had completed her degree from the Veterinary College in Hebbal (GKVK campus). She had joined the safari as a trainee just about one-and-a-half months ago.</p><p>According to officials, the hippopotamus — reportedly due to give birth in four days — had not eaten its food that night. Sameeksha went to examine the animal when it suddenly attacked her. She suffered severe injuries and heavy blood loss, which left her unconscious. Zoo staff rushed her to a private hospital in Shivamogga, where she succumbed to her injuries at 6:30 am on Friday.</p><p>Karnataka Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Authorities have been directed to investigate whether proper safety protocols were followed during the veterinarian’s visit and submit a report within seven days.</p><p>Khandre has directed officials to provide compensation to the deceased veterinarian’s family as per existing rules at the earliest. He also issued strict instructions that veterinarians across all zoos in the State must adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while treating wild animals.</p><p>He has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident by a team comprising senior veterinarians and forest officials, with a report to be submitted within seven days.</p>