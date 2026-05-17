Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Trans Feminist Collective launched, raises concerns over 2026 transgender law

The launch event centered on criticism of the recently passed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 19:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2026, 19:35 IST
India NewsKarnatakaTransgenderTransgender activistfeministHomophobia

Follow us on :

Follow Us