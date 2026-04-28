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Transfers: Karnataka govt plans 'taint points' for sub-registrars

The new rules seek to institutionalise transfers via counselling for sub-registrars, who are notoriously known to stay put in prime locations like Bengaluru for years.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 20:41 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 20:41 IST
Karnataka Newstransferssub-registrar

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