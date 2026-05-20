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Homeindiakarnataka

Transgender activists concerned over exclusion during SIR

They urged the Election Commission to establish dedicated helpdesks for vulnerable communities
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:27 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 02:27 IST
Karnataka NewsTransgenderspecial intensive revision

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