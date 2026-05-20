<p>Bengaluru: Activists representing transgender persons and other vulnerable communities on Tuesday met Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar and expressed concerns over their possible exclusion during the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls - scheduled to begin from June 20.</p>.<p>The delegation was led by transgender activist Akkai Padmashali and Sowmya A of the Trans Feminist Collective, and members of the <br />My Vote, My Right’ campaign, including advocate Vinay Sreenivasa and Lekha Adavi.</p>.<p>They stated that transgender persons, sex workers, devadasis and members of the LGBTQ+ community were at the risk of being left out of the SIR process due to lack of supporting documents and difficulties in the pre-SIR voter mapping exercise.</p>.Karnataka forum opposes SIR, demands decentralised verification.<p>They urged the Election Commission to establish dedicated helpdesks for vulnerable communities.</p>.<p>The CEO, reportedly assured them that voter facilitation centres would be set up at the ward level to assist voters during the revision process.</p>.<p>Akkai Padmashali stressed the need to sensitise Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to the concerns faced by transgender persons and ensure their identities are protected during the verification process.</p>.<p>She also called for adequate training for BLOs and greater engagement with community organisations to prevent disenfranchisement.</p>