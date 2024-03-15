Travellers’ tales: A meeting with the Maharaja

Mysore state was created because of the geographical interests of the English in the 19th Century. After the fourth Anglo-Mysore War in 1799, a small geographical territory was carved out of Tipu Sultan’s dominion. Later, its administrative responsibility was handed over to the representative of the Wadiyar dynasty.

The Maharaja then was Krishnaraja Wadiyar III. Since he was a minor, the administration and power were vested in the hands of Purnaiah, who was both the Dewan and the Regent.