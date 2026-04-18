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Treat women with respect; install QR codes for lodging plaints’

Speaking at ‘Mahila Jan Sunwai’ programme in Mandya on Friday, she said, gender-sensitive programmes should be implemented to ensure that women are not inconvenienced.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 01:22 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 01:22 IST
Karnatakawomen

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