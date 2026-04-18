Treat women with respect; install QR codes for lodging plaints’

<p>Mandya: The police personnel should ensure that the women visiting police stations to lodge a complaint should be treated with respect. QR codes should be arranged in all police stations for women to file complaints. It is their duty to respond to women positively, said State Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Choudhary.</p><p>Speaking at ‘Mahila Jan Sunwai’ programme in Mandya on Friday, she said, gender-sensitive programmes should be implemented to ensure that women are not inconvenienced.</p><p>“Officials of the Education department should visit all schools and colleges to create awareness on Internal Complaints Committee. A meeting should be convened every three months and the details submitted to the Women’s Commission,” Dr Nagalakshmi said.</p><p><strong>‘Akka Pade’ vehicles</strong></p><p>In an effort to ensure safety of women and children ‘Akka Pade’ vehicles should be kept ready. Patrolling should be done near schools, colleges, parks, hospitals, and bus stands. The helpline numbers should be visibly displayed in all public places, she stressed.</p><p>“Medical facilities should be provided at women and students’ hostels coming under the Social Welfare Department. Sufficient lighting should be provided and cleanliness and hygiene maintained so that the students do not face any problems in the hostels,” she said.</p><p>All bus stands should have clean child care centres (rooms to feed infants). Toilet and drinking water facilities should be provided in all the government bus stands and the officials should conduct regular inspections, she said. </p>.No internal complaints committee in private institutions? License will be cancelled, warns Karnataka women’s commission.<p>Deputy Commissioner Kumara said that Mandya district has hosted several programmes to prevent female foeticide and child marriage. Awareness programmes are being held at gram, taluk and zilla panchayat levels, he said.</p><p>Besides, the school heads have been directed to meet the parents, if children are absent for more than three days and gather details, he said.</p><p>Superintendent of Police V J Shobharani said out of 420 women missing in Mandya district in 2024, 410 have been traced.</p><p>Similarly, out of 483 missing women, 468 women have been traced in the year 2025.</p><p>Dr Nagalakshmi received petitions from women.</p><p>Commission Secretary Roopa, Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation Vice-Chairperson Vijayalakshmi Raghunandan, Zilla Panchayat CEO K R Nandini, and Deputy<br>Director for Woman and Child Welfare Development Asha were present.</p>