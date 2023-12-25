Tree felling allegations against brother of BJP's Pratap Simha, recently embroiled in Parliament security breach

Belur, Hassan: The Congress has levelled allegations against MP Pratap Simha’s brother Vikram Simha, for felling 126 trees on 10 acres of land at Nandagodanahalli, in Belur taluk, Hassan district.

According to locals, Vikram Simha had leased three acres and 10 guntas of land on survey number 16/P2 from Jayamma of Nandagodanahalli, for cultivating ginger. But, several trees there and the adjoining government ‘gomala’ land have been felled. Sagwani (teak), honne, beete, halasu and other varieties of trees have been axed, they said.

Belur Tahsildar Mamatha noticed this, during her visit to the village on December 17, and informed the Forest department. She also directed authorities to register a case and initiate a probe.

As per the directions, the Belur Range Forest Officer has registered a case against land owner Jayamma and Rakesh Shetty and a probe has been initiated. The felled trees have been shifted to the Forest department’s depot.

According to DCF Mohan Kumar, it is not a forest land and might be a government gomala land. “A letter has been written to the Revenue department, to conduct a survey. A probe is being conducted on the felling the trees. Action would be taken, as per the law, against the guilty,” he said.

Tahsildar M Mamatha clarified that trees have been felled on 3 acres and 10 guntas of the land of Jayamma and 10 acres adjoining it. "The Revenue Department has conducted a survey. It is an offence, even if the trees have been felled on Jayamma’s land. Trees cannot be felled without permission. The Forest department has been directed to conduct a probe," she said.