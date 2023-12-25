Tree felling allegations against brother of BJP's Pratap Simha, recently embroiled in Parliament security breach

Belur, Hassan: The Congress has levelled allegations against MP Pratap Simha’s brother Vikram Simha, for felling 126 trees on 10 acres of land at Nandagodanahalli, in Belur taluk, Hassan district.
According to locals, Vikram Simha had leased three acres and 10 guntas of land on survey number 16/P2 from Jayamma of Nandagodanahalli, for cultivating ginger. But, several trees there and the adjoining government ‘gomala’ land have been felled. Sagwani (teak), honne, beete, halasu and other varieties of trees have been axed, they said.
Belur Tahsildar Mamatha noticed this, during her visit to the village on December 17, and informed the Forest department. She also directed authorities to register a case and initiate a probe.
As per the directions, the Belur Range Forest Officer has registered a case against land owner Jayamma and Rakesh Shetty and a probe has been initiated. The felled trees have been shifted to the Forest department’s depot.
According to DCF Mohan Kumar, it is not a forest land and might be a government gomala land. “A letter has been written to the Revenue department, to conduct a survey. A probe is being conducted on the felling the trees. Action would be taken, as per the law, against the guilty,” he said.
Tahsildar M Mamatha clarified that trees have been felled on 3 acres and 10 guntas of the land of Jayamma and 10 acres adjoining it. "The Revenue Department has conducted a survey. It is an offence, even if the trees have been felled on Jayamma’s land. Trees cannot be felled without permission. The Forest department has been directed to conduct a probe," she said.
Allegations against Vikram Simha
Vikram Simha, brother of MP Pratap Simha had entered into an agreement with land owner Jayamma, on December 11, to cultivate ginger for the year 2024-25. Based on this, the Congress has been alleging that Vikram Simha has felled rare trees and has tried to transport them illegally, on the social media.
They alleged that Pratap Simha’s brother has been involved in tree theft, in connivance with the Forest department personnel, while Pratap Simha himself had issued passes to those who were involved in the Parliament attack.
Vikram Simha told reporters, "I am involved in ginger cultivation over the last 15 years. I have taken Jayamma's land on lease from January 1, 2024. There is no connection between me and the tree felling incident".