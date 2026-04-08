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Trekking soon? Don't let your guard down

Following the rescue at Tadiandamol peak, experts share tips for safe outdoor experiences.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 22:18 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 22:18 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsTrekkingMetrolife

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