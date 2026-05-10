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Tributes pour in as Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar passes away

Sudhakar, who hailed from the Jain community, was also the Hiriyur MLA.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 07:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD Sudhakar

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