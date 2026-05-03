'True face exposed': Karnataka MLC accuses BJP of betraying citizens with LPG price hike

<p>Mangaluru: MLC Ivan D'Souza has criticised the recent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/centre-is-burdening-citizens-with-lpg-price-hike-karnataka-deputy-cm-dk-shivakumar-3987429">hike in LPG cylinder prices </a>to Rs 991, blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for burdening the public.</p><p>He alleged that the price hike immediately after elections exposes the “true face” of the BJP. Prices were deliberately kept stable during the election period to secure votes, and increased soon after, which he termed a “betrayal” of the people, especially those in coastal regions.</p><p>He said the hike in price is an additional burden on poor and working-class families. “Already, rising fuel costs, including petrol and diesel, have pushed hotels and small businesses into distress. The LPG price hike is a clear example of anti-people policy,” he said.</p><p>The MLC accused the BJP government of consistently acting against the interests of the middle and lower-income groups and said the Centre has failed to take any steps to support common citizens. He also blamed the Centre’s “faulty policies” for the weakening economic condition of the country in recent times.</p>.'Cylinders don't get expensive, roti-thali does': Opposition slams Modi govt over commercial LPG price hike.<p>Criticising the government on legislative issues, he said the BJP had failed to effectively implement the women’s reservation proposal despite having the political strength to pass it in Parliament. He termed this a “serious insult to democracy.”</p><p>The Congress leader also referred to earlier promises made by the BJP, including financial benefits to citizens, and alleged that instead of fulfilling such assurances, the government has increased fuel prices. He warned that the hikes would severely impact auto drivers, labourers, small traders, and hotel operators, making daily life more difficult.</p><p>He warned that if the government fails to respond, widespread protests would be launched across the state.</p>