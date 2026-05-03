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'True face exposed': Karnataka MLC accuses BJP of betraying citizens with LPG price hike

Ivan D'Souza said the hike in price is an additional burden on poor and working-class families.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewsBJPKarnatakaMangaluruLPGLPG Price Hike

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