'Truth must come out': Udupi's Pejawar seer withholds comments on allegations of financial irregularities in Ayodhya Ram mandir

<p>Udupi: Pejawar mutt seer and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust Trsutee Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji on Friday said he would refrain from commenting on the allegations of financial irregularities in the Ram mandir until the Trust's meeting scheduled for July 11, where the issue is expected to be discussed.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Udupi, the seer said he would participate in the meeting, understand the facts surrounding the allegations, and respond only after the matter is officially deliberated.</p>.Arvind Kejriwal to Address Key Press Conference in Ayodhya Amid Ram Mandir Donation Row .<p>Responding to allegations by members of the Sindhi community that nearly 200 kg of silver was donated to the temple but the donors were not appropriately recognised, Swamiji said both donors and recipients have responsibilities. He noted that those making substantial donations should obtain proper receipts at the time of donation, while those receiving donations have an even greater responsibility to issue them.</p><p>"If receipts were not issued, it would be a serious mistake. Mere oral claims should not remain the basis of such issues. There may be some truth in the allegations, but it is difficult to believe that no receipt was given," he said.</p><p>Welcoming the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged irregularities, the seer said the investigation was a positive development. "If any wrongdoing has occurred, it must be thoroughly examined and those responsible should face appropriate punishment. This is a place of faith for devotees from across India and abroad. Such incidents should never occur here. The truth must come out at the earliest," he added.</p><p>Swamiji also revealed that he had repeatedly offered suggestions during Trust meetings and whenever he visited Ayodhya. "I placed my suggestions in good faith, believing that those concerned would implement them. I could only advise, I could not continuously monitor the functioning of the Trust. Those entrusted with responsibilities should have been trustworthy," he remarked.</p><p>On reports claiming that Trust General Secretary Champat Rai had resigned, Swamiji said he had received no official communication. "No message has been posted in the Trust's WhatsApp group, nor have I received any direct communication from him. Earlier, he used to inform us about such developments. I am unaware of the present situation," he said.</p><p>Referring to the Trust's policy on donor recognition, Swamiji said the Trust had decided against displaying donor or service lists at the temple, unlike many other temples.</p>.Three habitual offenders externed from Karnataka's Udupi district.<p>He reiterated his long-standing appeal that devotees should consider using their resources for social welfare instead of making expensive offerings to temples. "Instead of donating 100 kg of silver, people can build 1,000 houses for the poor. Serving the underprivileged is true Rama Seva. There are numerous opportunities to serve society, and such service can be dedicated to Lord Ram," he said.</p><p>Expressing confidence in the government, Swamiji said he believed the SIT would conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations.</p><p>Responding to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's remarks on the registration of the RSS, Swamiji observed that registering an organisation would leave little scope for such allegations to arise.</p>