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Homeindiakarnataka

'Truth must come out': Udupi's Pejawar seer withholds comments on allegations of financial irregularities in Ayodhya Ram mandir

Expressing confidence in the government, Swamiji said he believed the SIT would conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 16:32 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 16:32 IST
Karnataka NewsRam MandirUdupiseerdonationsPejawara

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