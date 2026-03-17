<p>Bengaluru: Deeptech electric mobility technology company TSUYO Manufacturing has secured clearance from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/31">Karnataka</a> government to establish a Rs 250-crore EV powertrain manufacturing facility in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hubballi">Hubballi</a>-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharwad">Dharwad</a> region. The project will also create over 500 jobs.</p><p>Tsuyo Manufacturing had earlier, in November 2025, signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Karnataka government during the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025.</p><p>The facility will focus on developing, manufacturing, and validating advanced EV powertrain technologies, and it will comprise integrated facilities for electric traction motors, motor controllers, power electronics, and drivetrain systems, designed to support multiple EV mobility segments.</p><p>Vijay Kumar, Founder & CEO, said, “The Hubballi–Dharwad facility will be a significant breakthrough in Tsuyo’s mission to build a globally competitive EV powertrain ecosystem from India. With advanced manufacturing, integrated validation infrastructure, and system-level engineering capabilities, this investment will enable us to deliver high-power, high-voltage electric powertrain solutions for both domestic and international markets."</p>.Aequs Group to invest Rs 4,000 crore to establish aerospace and defence cluster in Tamil Nadu.<p>He added that their focus is to develop and manufacture complete electric powertrain systems with world-class engineering and validation capabilities.</p><p>Lalit Baid, Founder & Chief Operating Officer said that the facility will be developed in two phases to scale its integrated EV powertrain technology capabilities. </p><p>Phase 1 will support powertrain platforms of up to 250 kW with voltage architectures up to 650V, while Phase 2 will expand capabilities to develop powertrains of up to 1100 kW with high-voltage architectures reaching 850V DC.</p><p>The facility will serve multiple EV segments, including 3-wheelers, Passenger vehicles, Commercial vehicles and Industrial mobility applications.</p>