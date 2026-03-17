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TSUYO Manufacturing gets Karnataka govt's nod to establish Rs 250 crore EV powertrain manufacturing facility

Lalit Baid, Founder & Chief Operating Officer said that the facility will be developed in two phases to scale its integrated EV powertrain technology capabilities.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 15:03 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 15:03 IST
India NewsKarnatakaEV

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