Tulu Paddana kogile Gidigere Ramakka Mugera passes away

Mangaluru: Gidigere Ramakka Mugera, an encyclopedia of Tulu Paddana and a Paddana artist, passed away at her home in Gidigere near Kateel on Monday at the age of 102.

Ramakka, daughter of Kokra Muggera and Duggamma in Vamanjoor, Mangaluru taluk, was married to Kapeera Muggera when at the age of 17. Ramakka could sing more than 30 paddanas, each ranging more than a thousand lines. She would recite these Paddanas including `O Bele', `Siri', `Bantaru' and `Abbaga Darage' among others from memory while planting paddy saplings in the fields.

She had learnt most of these Paddanas and Tulu poems from her grandmother. Ramakka's Siri Paadana, documented by the well-known writer and researcher A V Navada, was subsequently published as `Ramakka Mugerthi kattida Siri Paddana' by Hampi Kannada University. In recognition of her contribution to Tulu litterature, Ramakka was presented with many awards, including Veera Rani Abbakka award, district Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Kateel temple's Paddana Kogile, and the Rajyotsava award (2015) among others.

Ramakka was also nominated as a member of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy in 2004-05. She is survived by six sons and a daughter.