Tulu writer, folklorist Palthadi Ramakrishna Achar passes away

Mangaluru: Renowned Tulu and Kannada writer, folklorist Palthadi Ramakrishna Achar will be remembered for his research works on folklore. He died at the age of 79 at his residence in Palthadi in Puttur on Tuesday late night.
He had served as Karnataka Tulu Sahithya Academy President and Registrar and is known for small stories, play, and critic works. He played a vital role in creating awareness on the folklore of the region through his research articles.
In fact, his role was also important in bringing to light the first freedom struggle of Tulunadu which was fought against the British in the 1830s under the leadership of Kedambadi Ramayya Gowda.
Achar had completed his early education at Bettampady and Panaje and high school education at Bellare Board High School. He completed his PU at St Philomena College in Puttur and later completed TCH at Ujire.
He started his career as a primary school teacher at Kunthoor in 1963 and later served in schools at Kavu, Samethadka. After completing B Ed and MA from Dharwad University, he served as lecturer at PU Colleges in Uppinangady, Bettampady and Kaniyoor.
During his student days, he was keen in literature and had written Yakshagana prasanga titled Bangla Vijaya in 1979.
Achar’s PhD thesis was brought out in a book form titled— Nalike janangada kunithagalu which introduced various dance art forms of Tulu Nadu. Some collection of poems written by him are Kirana, Meukadidaga, Ajake, Dunipu, and Pacchekural. His other works include Tulu Samskritida Polabu, Naga Bermar, Tulu Kalpuga, Kedambadi Rama Gowder, Attavara Ananthacharyer, Canara Raitha Bandaya, Tulunadina Panararu, and Tulunadina Janapada kathegalu.
He composed lyrics for songs Tuluva Siri, Tuluva Mallige, Arthida Poo” Srikshetra Darshan and Pranam which were brought out in the form of cassettes in the past.
Achar is survived by his wife Suma R Achar, two daughters and a son. His last rites will be performed at his residence in Palthadi late on Wednesday.
Published 08 May 2024, 03:17 IST