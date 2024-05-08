Tulu writer, folklorist Palthadi Ramakrishna Achar passes away

Mangaluru: Renowned Tulu and Kannada writer, folklorist Palthadi Ramakrishna Achar will be remembered for his research works on folklore. He died at the age of 79 at his residence in Palthadi in Puttur on Tuesday late night.

He had served as Karnataka Tulu Sahithya Academy President and Registrar and is known for small stories, play, and critic works. He played a vital role in creating awareness on the folklore of the region through his research articles.

In fact, his role was also important in bringing to light the first freedom struggle of Tulunadu which was fought against the British in the 1830s under the leadership of Kedambadi Ramayya Gowda.

Achar had completed his early education at Bettampady and Panaje and high school education at Bellare Board High School. He completed his PU at St Philomena College in Puttur and later completed TCH at Ujire.

He started his career as a primary school teacher at Kunthoor in 1963 and later served in schools at Kavu, Samethadka. After completing B Ed and MA from Dharwad University, he served as lecturer at PU Colleges in Uppinangady, Bettampady and Kaniyoor.