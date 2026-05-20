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Homeindiakarnataka

Tumakuru as Bengaluru North? Karnataka Home Minister sparks buzz with proposal

Parameshwara said a plan was ready to provide metro rail connectivity to Tumakuru, and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar to fulfil this.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 01:12 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 01:12 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsTumakuruG Parameshwara

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