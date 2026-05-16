Tumakuru becomes another stop for new Bengaluru-Mumbai Express

<p>Bengaluru: The newly announced SMVT Bengaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-SMVT Bengaluru Bi-Weekly Express will also halt at Tumakuru, the South Western Railway (SWR) said on Friday. </p>.<p>Train number 16553 SMVT Bengaluru-LTT Bi-Weekly Express will start on May 23 and train number 16554 LTT-SMVT Bengaluru Bi-Weekly Express on May 24. </p>.<p>Train number 16553 will arrive/depart Tumakuru at 10.13 pm/10.15 pm. Train number 16554 LTT-SMVT Bengaluru Bi-Weekly Express will arrive/depart Tumakuru at 8.03 pm/8.05 pm. </p>.<p>Train number 16553 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 8.35 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays and reach LTT at 8.40 pm on Sundays and Wednesdays, respectively. </p>.New Bengaluru-Mumbai train via Hubballi from May 23, falls short of superfast promise.<p>In the return direction, train number 16554 will depart from LTT at 11.15 pm on Sundays and Wednesdays and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 10.30 pm on Mondays and Thursdays, respectively. </p>.<p>Other stoppages are Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Miraj, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Lonand, Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Kalyan and Thane, the SWR said. Railway passengers have criticised the train’s long schedule; it will cover 1,209 km in about 24 hours at an average speed of 52 kmph, below the threshold for a superfast train. </p>.<p>K N Krishna Prasad of the Karnataka Railway Vedike said that while the timings were “disappointing”, a stoppage at Yeshwantpur would somewhat make it “tolerable”. </p>