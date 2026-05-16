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Tumakuru becomes another stop for new Bengaluru-Mumbai Express

Train number 16553 SMVT Bengaluru-LTT Bi-Weekly Express will start on May 23 and train number 16554 LTT-SMVT Bengaluru Bi-Weekly Express on May 24.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 00:49 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 00:49 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka

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