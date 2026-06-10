Tumakuru-Chitradurga-D’gere rail line to open by 2028, says Minister Somanna

<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Tuesday conducted a review meeting with senior railway officials to assess the progress of ongoing and proposed railway infrastructure projects in Bengaluru and Tumakuru. </p>.<p>The review covered road overbridges (ROBs), road underbridges (RUBs) and foot overbridges (FOBs) among other works. </p>.<p>A total of 32 RoB and RuB works are being executed in Tumakuru, Somanna’s Lok Sabha constituency. These include ROBs at Panditanahalli, Maidala, Baddihalli, Batavadi, Heggere, Mallasandra, Benchegere, Nittur-Mysuru, Nandihalli Gate, and on BH Road towards Hassan and Bidiregudi. He directed officials to complete these works within the targeted timelines of 2026–27, according to a railway statement. </p>.Union Minister V Somanna flags off Solapur-Hassan Express with new stop at Channarayapatna railway station.<p>The minister also reviewed the progress of the 191-km Tumakuru-Chitradurga-Davangere new railway line project, being executed at a cost of Rs 1,801 crore under a 50:50 cost-sharing model with the government of Karnataka. He said over 92% of the required land had been acquired. The Urukere-Thimmarajanahalli section (13.31 km) has been completed and is ready for commissioning. The entire project will be completed by February 2028. </p>.<p>The 206-km Tumakuru-Rayadurg new line project, costing Rs 2,496 crore, will connect Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Of this, 83 km has already been commissioned. The Tumakuru–Urukere section has passed the statutory safety inspection, while the Pavagada-Dodda Halli section is ready for inauguration. Remaining sections are progressing well, with land acquisition nearing completion at over 97%, the statement added. </p>.<p>Somanna emphasised the need for close coordination with the state government to expedite residual land acquisition, obtain timely approvals for road closures and diversions, and address utility shifting issues involving power lines, water pipelines and forest clearances. </p>.<p>Ajay Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer, Construction, South Western Railway, and other senior officials were present on the occasion. </p>