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Homeindiakarnataka

Tumakuru-Chitradurga-D’gere rail line to open by 2028, says Minister Somanna

A total of 32 RoB and RuB works are being executed in Tumakuru, Somanna’s Lok Sabha constituency.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 01:26 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 01:26 IST
KarnatakaTumakuruChitradurgaDavangere

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