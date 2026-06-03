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Tumakuru: EV charging stations gather dust as BESCOM fails to power up

The charging stations were set up last year near Horapete and Kyathsandra in the City. Each centre has two machines, making a total of four charging units.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 02:00 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 02:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTumakuru

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