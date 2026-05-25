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Homeindiakarnataka

Tumakuru metro: DPR pitches for private investment with 30-year concession

The project, comprising 16 stations, estimates the overall cost under various models between Rs 17,785 crore and Rs 19,361 crore, depending on funding structure adopted.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 23:10 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 23:10 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaNamma MetroTumakuruinvestment

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