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Homeindiakarnataka

Tumakuru to be renamed as Tumakuru (B’luru North) district: HM G Parameshwara

Parameshwara expressed concern that cottage industries such as carpentry and weaving had declined due to modernisation.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 23:49 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 23:49 IST
India NewsKarnatakaTumakuruG Parameshwara

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