Tumakuru to be renamed as Tumakuru (B’luru North) district: HM G Parameshwara

<p>Tumakuru: Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> on Friday said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tumakuru">Tumakuru</a> district would be renamed in the format of “Tumakuru (Bengaluru North) district.”</p>.<p>He was speaking after inaugurating the South India-level MSME conference and industrial expo organised by Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) in the city.</p>.<p>He said, “For industrialists coming from countries such as the US and England to invest, Bengaluru North sounds more attractive than Tumakuru. Then, they will come forward to establish industries."</p>.<p>"I was born and brought up here itself. The identity of the district will not be harmed. The name will not be changed under any circumstances. The district will be developed as a part of Bengaluru, and I will make all efforts in this regard," he said. </p>.<p>He said 20,000 acres had been reserved to develop an industrial hub at Vasanthanarasapura on the outskirts of the city.</p>.<p>“Even after 20 years, development has not happened to the expected level. About 500 acres were allotted for a Japanese township, but nothing has happened so far. The government will provide necessary infrastructure, and industrialists should pay attention to this,” he said.</p>.<p>Parameshwara expressed concern that cottage industries such as carpentry and weaving had declined due to modernisation. </p>.<p>He said Karnataka has 24 lakh small industries employing around 2.5 crore people. “If proper encouragement is given on the lines of China, the sector can witness much more growth. Necessary technologies, including artificial intelligence, should be adopted at the earliest. Otherwise, other countries will overtake us and move ahead,” he warned.</p>.Karnataka govt may back bid to bring Tumakuru under Bengaluru.<p>KASSIA president B R Ganesh Rao said small industries are the backbone of economic strength and generate the highest income after agriculture. A diamond jubilee souvenir of KASSIA was also released on the occasion. </p>.<p><strong>‘Metro DPR Submitted’</strong></p>.<p>The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for extending the metro line from Madavara in Bengaluru to Tumakuru was submitted on Thursday, Parameshwara said.</p>.<p>He said the project would be taken up under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. “Discussions on the metro extension have been going on for the last ten years. Tender and other related processes will be taken up in the coming days,” he added.</p>.<p>Parameshwara also said discussions would be held with the Chief Minister regarding the implementation of a separate industrial policy for small-scale industries.</p>.<p><strong>HAL expansion</strong></p>.<p>Parameshwara said land has been identified to allot an additional 300 acres for the HAL unit at Gubbi.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, he said, “HAL officials have sought land to establish a Light Compact Helicopter manufacturing unit. The land has been identified and will be handed over as soon as they ask for it. This is expected to generate employment for around 6,000 to 8,000 unemployed youth in the district.”</p>