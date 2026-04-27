Tumakuru | Two children drown in farm pond

<p>Madhugiri: Two children drowned after they slipped and fell into a <br>farm pond near Benakanahalli under Midigeshi hobli of Madhugiri taluk on Sunday.</p>.<p>The deceased, Suchitra, 11 and Ravindra, 9, were children of Manjunath, a resident of Kasaapura village under Midigeshi hobli.</p>.Four kids of a family drown in farm pond in Karnataka's Yadgir.<p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/children"> children</a> had gone to rear goats. They felt thirsty and went to the farm pond to quench their thirst but accidentally fell and drowned. The bodies were shifted to government hospital at Madhugiri for post mortem.</p>.<p>A case has been registered by Midigeshi <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police station</a>. The incident is heart wrenching. Parents, during summer vacation, should ensure that their children stay away from river, tank, well and farm ponds, said Block Education Officer K N Hanumantharayappa.</p>