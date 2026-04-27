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Tumakuru | Two children drown in farm pond

The deceased, Suchitra, 11 and Ravindra, 9, were children of Manjunath, a resident of Kasaapura village under Midigeshi hobli.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 23:20 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 23:20 IST
Karnataka NewsTumakuruKarntaka

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