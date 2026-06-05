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Homeindiakarnataka

Tumakuru: Yuva Nidhi payments delayed for four months, beneficiaries face hardship

The scheme was introduced to provide financial assistance to unemployed youth. In January 2024, unemployed beneficiaries in the district received the first installment under the scheme.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 18:41 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 18:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTumakuru

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