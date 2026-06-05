Tumakuru: Yuva Nidhi payments delayed for four months, beneficiaries face hardship

<p>Tumakuru: Thousands of unemployed youth in the district are facing financial difficulties as payments under the state government's Yuva Nidhi scheme have not been released for the past four months. Beneficiaries received only the unemployment allowance for January this year and no funds have been credited to their accounts since then.</p>.<p>The scheme was introduced to provide financial assistance to unemployed youth. In January 2024, unemployed beneficiaries in the district received the first installment under the scheme. A total of Rs 35.67 lakh was disbursed to 1,189 beneficiaries. Since then, the number of applicants has steadily increased.</p>.<p>So far, 12,089 youth have registered under the scheme. Of them, 9,973 beneficiaries had received assistance amounting to Rs 29.64 crore by the end of January 2026.</p>.<p>The unemployment allowance is available to candidates, who completed their studies during the 2022-23 academic year and graduated in 2023. Under the scheme, graduates are entitled to Rs 3,000 per month, while diploma holders receive Rs 1,500 per month. To qualify, applicants must remain unemployed for at least 180 days after completing their education, should not have enrolled in higher education and should not be employed in any government, semi-government or private organisation.</p>.<p>Initially, the scheme failed to attract significant interest among youth. However, the number of applications has increased over time. Tumakuru taluk has recorded the highest number of registrations at 2,641, followed by Sira taluk with 1,546 registrations.</p>.Tumakuru: EV charging stations gather dust as BESCOM fails to power up.<p>Women have emerged as the largest group of beneficiaries under the scheme. Of the 9,973 beneficiaries who have received assistance, 5,255 are women, outnumbering male beneficiaries.</p>.<p>Youth said that the delay in payments has created hardships for many unemployed. A large number of registered beneficiaries are preparing for competitive examinations and had been relying on the government assistance to meet essential expenses. The monthly allowance was being used to pay room rent, library fees and purchase study material and books. With payments halted for four months, many are struggling to manage their expenses.</p>.<p>Mohan Kumar of Sira said: “Some beneficiaries have not even received the January payment. Checking bank accounts has become a daily routine for the past five months. Whenever we approach officials for clarification, we are told to come back tomorrow. The government should ensure the scheme continues without interruption and the officials concerned should act immediately,” he urged.</p>.<p>Lack of awareness</p>.<p>Under the scheme, beneficiaries should submit a monthly self-declaration through the Seva Sindhu portal, confirming that they remain unemployed. Only after this declaration is submitted the monthly assistance is credited to their bank accounts.</p>.<p>Many beneficiaries are unaware of this requirement and are consequently missing out on payments.</p>.<p>Unemployed youth alleged that the Employment Exchange Centre under the Department of Employment is not adequately disseminating information about the scheme. According to them, awareness is generated only during job fairs and government programmes through temporary information stalls, while officials otherwise remain confined to their offices.</p>