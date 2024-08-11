Tungabhadra dam gate's chain snaps causing sudden outflow of 35,000 cusec water

Hospet: The chain on the 19th gate of Tungabhadra dam cut and snapped on Saturday midnight, causing sudden outflow of 35,000 cusec water into the river.

This is the first major incident after 70 years. Officials at the site said that the restoration work can be taken up only after releasing around 60 tmc feet water (60 thousand million cubic feet of water) from the dam. There are a total of 33 gates built into the Tungabhadra dam.