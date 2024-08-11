Tungabhadra dam gate's chain snaps causing sudden outflow of 35,000 cusec water

Hospet: The chain on the 19th gate of Tungabhadra dam cut and snapped on Saturday midnight, causing sudden outflow of 35,000 cusec water into the river.
This is the first major incident after 70 years. Officials at the site said that the restoration work can be taken up only after releasing around 60 tmc feet water (60 thousand million cubic feet of water) from the dam. There are a total of 33 gates built into the Tungabhadra dam.
Damage caused to the 19th gate of the dam.
Credit: By Special Arrangement
Koppal district incharge minister Shivraj Tangadagi visited the dam in the wee hours of Sunday. Water is being released from Tungabhadra dam from all its 33 gates from Sunday morning after the Saturday night incident.
Water being released from all 33 gates of the Tungabhadra dam
Credit: By Special Arrangement
Around one lakh cusec of water is being released from the dam as of now.
Onlookers at the dam site
Credit: By Special Arrangement
Published 11 August 2024, 01:00 IST