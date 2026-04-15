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Tungabhadra dam gates can last 70 yrs with yearly maintenance: Expert

The replacement of gates was necessitated after gate number 19 of the dam was washed away as the chain link snapped in 2024.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:20 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:20 IST
Karnataka NewsTungabhadra dam

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