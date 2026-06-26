Tungabhadra reservoir: No definitive answers, but expectations still run high

<p>Hosapete: After chief ministers of three states along with Union Jal Shakti Minister put up a show of unity, making positive statements with regard to silt in Tungabhadra reservoir, the farming community of the region is pinning hopes on these promises being turned into action. </p><p>Expectations run high among the community as the farmers have been demanding to remove the silt to increase the water storage level at the reservoir. </p>.<p>In fact, the issue of accumulation of silt was never taken seriously until now. But it was for the first time that the farming community itself made these suggestions in front of the chief ministers and union minister. While the farmers take pride in bringing these matters before the leaders, they are disheartened at the fact that there has been no definitive answer on when the silt will be removed and when the Navali balancing reservoir would be built.</p>.<p>"This was for the first time that the issues of silt and balancing reservoir were presented before the chief ministers and Union Minister by the farming community. This has indeed raised expectations that the governments will take up these issues," said Tungabhadra Raitha Sangha president Darur Purushothamgouda, who has been spearheading the movement with regard to accumulation of silt. </p>.<p>"It is clear that CM D K Shivakumar wants to work on desilting and balancing reservoir going by his statements. He seems to have a clear vision in this, which needs to be put into action. However, we must thank him for appraising chief ministers of three states on these burning issues," he added. </p>.<p>However, this has not gone down well with Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene district unit leader Sannakki Rudrappa. "This appeared more like a government event, for they did not announce any definitive action plan with regard to the silt and Navali balancing reservoir. This was just another attempt to wipe farmers' tears," he rued. </p>.<p>Now, that the gates have been repaired, the government must provide a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre as there is no rain in the region, he demanded.</p>