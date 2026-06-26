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Homeindiakarnataka

Tungabhadra reservoir: No definitive answers, but expectations still run high

Expectations run high among the community as the farmers have been demanding to remove the silt to increase the water storage level at the reservoir.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 19:04 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 19:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumartungabhadra reservoir

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