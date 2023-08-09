Tunnel roads: Karnataka government to rope in global consultants 

The state government plans to rope in global consultants to design tunnel roads for decongesting Bengaluru's traffic.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that he has instructed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to extend the deadline for participating in the expression of interest (EOI) tender as he wants more players to participate.
While the government is keen on building tunnel roads for private vehicles, experts have cautioned against it as car-centric infrastructure will not decongest traffic.
"More people are buying cars. We cannot stop them. At the same time, we are not able to widen the roads as buildings have come up on both sides. The only option is to go underground," the Deputy Chief Minister said, adding that the tunnel roads will criss-cross the city in four directions.
The Bengaluru Development Minister also said he met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to seek his support as major national highways are also clogging Bengaluru roads.
"Once the detailed plan is ready, I will meet the union ministers again," Shivakumar said.