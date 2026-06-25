Turning the page on Kannada publishing

<p>Writing is thriving in Karnataka. More manuscripts are arriving at publishing houses than ever before, aspiring authors are entering the literary scene in unprecedented numbers and nearly 6,000 Kannada titles are published every year. Yet beneath this creative surge lies a growing unease. </p><p>Changing reader preferences, soaring production costs and the rapid digital shift are reshaping the world of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kannada">Kannada</a> publishing, making it harder than ever to sell books and sustain the literary ecosystem.</p>.<p>For decades, Kannada literature was anchored in a rich tradition of poetry and social realism. Today, the pendulum has swung toward crisp, accessible prose. </p><p>Modern readers are showing a growing appetite for fast-paced genres such as crime thrillers, suspense and science fictions, personality development, and financial management.</p>.NCERT Class 6 Kannada textbook under fire over ‘mythology-heavy’ content.<p>“New-generation authors are mainly coming up with crime stories, thrillers and money management-related books,” says R Doddegowda, General Manager of Sapna Book House.</p>.<p>According to him, even vintage crime fiction is seeing a resurgence. “One won’t believe how much demand N Narasimhaiah’s suspense and detective books written decades ago have today. We are running frequent reprints and they sell out almost immediately,” he said.</p>.<p>At the same time, publishers say non-fiction with a strong ideological or historical focus is finding eager readers. Works centred on ideological thought and authentic autobiographies by writers from historically marginalised communities — including Dalit, tribal and women authors — are gaining traction. </p><p>Rather than abstract aesthetics, many contemporary readers are seeking literature that directly engages with social realities and cultural politics.</p>.<p>Traditional literary forms, however, are feeling the strain. Demand for poetry collections and plays has declined sharply, prompting publishers to encourage young writers to turn towards narrative prose and non-fiction.</p>.<p><strong>Modern-day readers</strong></p>.<p>Traditionally, school and college teachers, especially academicians in the humanities, were among the primary custodians of the reading habit. Today, publishers point to a reversal of that trend.</p>.<p>“Those teaching Kannada are no more the primary readers,” observes writer H S Anupama.</p>.<p>Instead, a growing number of readers are emerging from outside academia. Doctors, engineers, lawyers, corporate employees and bank managers are increasingly turning to Kannada literature for intellectual engagement and personal reflection.</p>.<p>Anupama points to her own work as evidence of this shift.</p>.<p>“I have written 13 biographies, including those of Jyotirao Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Ambedkar and Savitribai Phule. Why should we bring them to light today? Because we have readers right in front of our eyes. Whatever is absent in today’s society, whatever ideas have been sidelined but need prominence, we must present them to the next generation,” she adds.</p>.<p>However, publishers say that the transition from older readers to Gen Z remains a challenge. With the proliferation of English-medium education, many young people struggle to find a natural rhythm while reading Kannada.</p>.<p>Technology has further altered reading habits. The speed of the digital age has created a preference for condensed, summarised content. </p><p>“Even for a short four-page article, AI tools pop up offering a gist,” Anupama points out. “We are failing to give the next generation what they need in the way they need it. They want a capsule to swallow. But literature is not a capsule; it is a seed. You must sow it, let it grow and then harvest it.”</p>.<p><strong>Digital formats</strong></p>.<p>While most readers still prefer the tactile experience of printed books, digital formats have expanded access to Kannada literature. Drawing on his five to six years of experience with MyLang books, Vasanth Shetty says readers in smaller towns who lack easy access to bookstores have benefited greatly from e-books and audiobook.</p>.<p>“Occasional readers as well as those educated in English-medium schools who may not have grown up reading Kannada, often prefer audio content,” he adds.</p>.Kannada writers, activists flag voter deletion fears; demand physical verification via Gram Sabhas.<p>According to Shetty, MyLang’s audiobooks of authors such as Poornachandra Tejaswi resonated most strongly with urban audiences, demonstrating how audio content can help people without a traditional reading habit engage with Kannada literature.</p>.<p><strong>Decentralised book market</strong></p>.<p>Shetty also points to an emerging business model centred on micro-payments where instead of purchasing an entire book, users can buy low-cost coin packs and unlock content episode by episode.</p>.<p>Advances in logistics have also transformed distribution of Kannada books. Since the pandemic, social media marketing and UPI-based payment systems have decentralised the book market. Earlier, readers in remote towns or villages often struggled to access niche titles. </p><p>Today, publishers share a book cover on WhatsApp or Instagram and receive instant digital payment and dispatch copies of the book anywhere in the country through postal service.</p>.<p>However, he notes that Kannada still lacks a wide variety of digital content. The perception that readers are unwilling to pay for books discourages experimentation and limits the number of writers exploring new genres.</p>.<p><strong>Publishers' concern</strong></p>.<p>Innovation has done little to ease the industry’s financial pressures. Publishers cite rising production costs as one of their biggest concerns. The burden has been compounded by the 18% GST levied on paper and royalties, significantly increasing the cost of publishing.</p>.<p>Compared with publishing in other south Indian languages, Kannada publishing faces a significant scale disadvantage. A typical first-edition print run for a Kannada book ranges between 500 and 1,000 copies, while publishers in Tamil and Malayalam often print between 5,000 and 10,000 copies in their first editions.</p>.<p>“They print a minimum of 5,000 copies in their first run and easily go up to 25,000 copies. We struggle to sell even 1,000 copies of exceptional titles. That shows our grassroots readership base still needs significant cultivation,” U Premachandra of Navakarnataka Publications.</p>.<p>Premachandra also points to stronger institutional support elsewhere.</p>.<p>“Look at Kerala or Tamil Nadu. Their governments actively organise district-level book exhibitions to ensure literature reaches the public. Here, we barely have anything even at the state level.”</p>.<p><strong>Independent publishers</strong></p>.<p>Despite these challenges, a new generation of independent micro-publishers is reshaping the Kannada literary landscape.</p>.Ensure Tata Power forms are available in Kannada, KDA chief urges KERC.<p>Publishing houses such as Aharnishi Prakashana in Shivamogga and Ananya Prakashana in Dharwad have earned respect for their meticulous curation, aesthetic production quality and commitment to meaningful content.</p>.<p>“The number of readers may be fluctuating, but the number of writers is undeniably increasing,” says Akshata Humchadakatte of Aharnishi Prakashana.</p>.<p>For these micro-publishers, however, distribution is a major challenge. While large networks can leverage extensive logistics systems, smaller publishers often struggle to survive. </p><p>Government library schemes, which are meant to buffer the industry, frequently suffer from implementation loopholes, leaving smaller publishing houses to shoulder the physical and financial burdens of marketing single-handedly.</p>.<p>Ultimately, publishers and writers agree that the future of Kannada publishing lies not in dependence on state patronage but in deeper engagement with communities.</p>.<p>By organising large-scale exhibitions, holding independent book fairs in schools and corporate campuses, and producing high-quality children’s literature, publishers and industry stakeholders are attempting to anchor the language in the next generation.</p>.<p>“Writing is an act of connecting across time with visible and invisible readers,” says T S Goravara of Akshara Sangatha. “As long as publishers continue to understand the pulse of readers and deliver original, contemporary and deeply human content, the cycle will endure. The readers are out there; the challenge lies in building bridges to reach them.”</p>