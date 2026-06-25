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Turning the page on Kannada publishing

Technology has further altered reading habits. The speed of the digital age has created a preference for condensed, summarised content.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 21:20 IST
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Book lovers explore Kannada titles at a Bengaluru bookstore.

Book lovers explore Kannada titles at a Bengaluru bookstore.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 24 June 2026, 21:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKannada

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