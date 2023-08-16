Tussle with his own party MLA: Union minister Bhagwanth Khuba writes to Superintendent of Police

Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba has written a letter to the Superintendent of Police Channabasavanna S L stating that he will not be responsible for any untoward incident caused due to his tussle with the his own party MLA of Aurad constituency Prabhu Chauhan.
The minister claimed that the allegations made by the MLA against him are not serious in nature and investigation should be conducted into these charges.
"I don't have any grudge with the MLA. I should not be held responsible if any untoward incident happened. Probe should be conducted into the false charges made by him against me", he stated in the letter written to SP on August 15.
Stating that the charges made by Chauhan against him are unforgivable, the minister claimed that his character assassination cannot be acceptable. Appropriate legal action will be initiated if the MLA continues to make charges. The police officials should also take proper action in this regard, he added.
"I have lived without any taint in my 55 years of life. The accusations made by Chauhan have bewildered me. It has also hurt the feelings of my family members as well as the BJP workers. I have brought his charges to the notice of national and State presidents of the party. They have advised me not to lose patience", he stated in the letter.