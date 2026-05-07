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Twin epidemics: Suicides, traffic accidents claimed over 25,000 lives in Karnataka in 2024

In Bengaluru, 2,403 people died by suicide; traffic accidents left 894 dead
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 15:57 IST
Karnataka NewsAccidentSuicideNCRB

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