<p>Bengaluru: As many as 12,399 people died in traffic accidents in Karnataka while suicides claimed 13,151 lives across the state, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncrb">NCRB</a>) report for 2024. </p><p>In all, 25,550 people died in suicides and<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/accident"> traffic accidents</a>. </p><p>Among 53 major cities, Bengaluru recorded 894 deaths and 4,022 injuries. The city accounted for 5.6% of all road accident deaths reported across 53 large cities. Delhi topped the list with 2,181 deaths while Jaipur came second at 1,001 deaths. </p><p>The report, compiled by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) agency, underscores poor road safety in Karnataka amid a rising vehicle population, bad roads and reckless driving behaviour. </p><p>Consider this. Karnataka reported the second-highest number of road accident deaths caused by speeding, with 10,614 fatalities. Tamil Nadu topped the list with 13,765 such deaths. </p>.Karnataka HC imposes Rs 25,000 cost on KKRTC over contradictory stand in accident case.<p>Karnataka also reported 6.8% of all road accident fatalities on national highways. Only Uttar Pradesh (12.5%), Tamil Nadu (10.4%), Maharashtra (8.4%) and Madhya Pradesh (7.7%) were ahead. </p><p>In all, Karnataka reported 43,071 traffic accidents and 31,034 accidental deaths, which also cover fatalities caused by fire incidents, drowning, falls and so on. </p><p>Bengaluru reported 4,597 accidental deaths. Only Mumbai (8,655) and Pune (5,412) were ahead. In 2023, Bengaluru reported 4,414 such deaths. </p><p><strong>High suicide numbers</strong></p><p>Karnataka also reported high suicide numbers. At 13,151, the state was behind only Maharashtra (22,174), Tamil Nadu (19,965) and Madhya Pradesh (15,491). West Bengal (12,931 suicides) was fifth. These five states accounted for 49% of all suicides reported in the country. </p><p>Among 53 mega-cities, Delhi reported 2,905 suicides, followed by Bengaluru 2,403, Chennai 1,525 and Mumbai 1,406. The four cities reported 31.5% of total suicides in mega-cities. </p><p>In Bengaluru, suicides increased by 1.4% (from 2,370 in 2023 to 2,403 in 2024). </p><p>Suicides are rising in Bengaluru due to untreated mental health issues, family conflicts, financial stress, workplace burnout, loneliness, academic pressure and urban isolation. Experts also cite post-pandemic stress, rising living costs and better reporting systems. Young adults, students, migrants and tech workers are among the most vulnerable groups. </p><p>(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104 for help)</p>