Twinning Prog: Study-abroad dream of several Karnataka students shattered

Bengaluru: The study-abroad dreams of several students, who had enrolled for the Twinning Diploma Programme launched by the previous BJP government at Sri Jayachamarajendra Government Polytechnic (SJP) in Bengaluru, were shattered as the overseas universities have been sending communication saying that they no longer offer such a course.
The programme was launched during the 2021-22 academic year and the students were supposed to be sent to the foreign universities for on-campus study during their third-year/final semester of the course. As many as 48 third-year students have now lost their hopes after they received email communication from Athens State University in Greece stating that they are not authorised to give ‘associate’s degree’.
The email accessed by DH reads, “We have not been authorised to give an associate’s degree for a very long time. So this is not a sudden change. Our original partnership depended on a collaboration with a community college that does offer an associate’s degree. We have not been able to get this collaboration because of increased costs in higher education.”
The Athens State University further said that they can transfer the course credits and the candidates can get in touch with the community college to continue their educational goal.
Several parents and students staged a protest in front of the director of technical education office at KR Circle in Bengaluru a few days ago.
Parents of the aggrieved students claimed that the earlier agreements with Monte Carlo and Harrisburg Universities in Pennsylvania university in the United States of America were discontinued and the government signed agreement with Athens State University. The faculties from Athens varsity even conducted virtual classes for these students in the second-year.
“The officials of the technical education department are saying the MoU was scrapped in December 2023 itself and the Athens state university had sent a communication regarding that. But the Athens university is still conducting online classes,” said a
parent.
“We suspect something fishy in this entire programme. The state government has cheated our children and shattered their dreams of studying at a collaborative foreign university. They joined the Cyber Security course, now college is asking them to study Computer Science,” lamented another parent.
Meanwhile, the officials of the department blamed the officers who were involved in introducing this programme during the BJP’s regime. “The department is not aware of the communication sent by the collaborative foreign universities since the emails are being sent to those who introduced this programme during the previous BJP government,” they said.