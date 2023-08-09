Two arrested for calling for beheading over remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Yadgir rural station police have arrested two youths in connection with posting of provocative reels in the social media urging the community to behead those who provide derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
The arrested are Akbar Sayyad Bahaddur Ali (23) of Ashanal village and Mohammad Ayaz (21), the resident of Hattikuni cross here. These youths had tagged the reel video to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
They have uploaded the video by saying that hell is the last destination for non-believers.
Akbar Ali has been working in a solar company, while Mohammad Ayaz is running a chicken shop. The superintendent of police Dr C B Vedamurthy said that they have been arrested on the charge of disrupting the communal harmony in the society.
Case is registered against them under section 153 and 505/2 of IPC.