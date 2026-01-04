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Homeindiakarnataka

Two arrested for deer poaching in Karnataka's Dharwad

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Aleem Siddiqui said that information was received that a deer had been hunted in Kalakeri forest range.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 18:47 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 18:47 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeDharwaddeer poaching

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