Two arrested for deer poaching in Karnataka's Dharwad

<p>Dharwad: Forest Department officials on Tuesday arrested two persons on charges of involving in deer poaching in Kalakeri forest range of Dharwad taluk and seized 6 kg of deer meat, ammunition, firecrackers, a firearm, weapons and a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.</p>.<p>The arrested persons have been identified as Vasudev Nayak (34) of Hosayallapur in Dharwad and Fakirappa Myagadi (42) of Lalgatti village. Both have been remanded to judicial custody.</p>.<p>Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Aleem Siddiqui said that information was received that a deer had been hunted in Kalakeri forest range.</p>.<p>Acting on the tip-off, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Sunita Nimbaragi, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Kiran Kumar <br>Karatangi and their team conducted an operation and arrested Fakirappa from a house in Lalgatti village along with the seized material.</p>.<p>Siddiqui said that during interrogation, Fakirappa revealed the involvement of Vasudev Nayak in the case.</p>.<p>Forest personnel subsequently arrested Nayak and recovered weapons, explosives and ammunition from his residence.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and further investigation is underway, he added.</p>