Two arrested in 'FedEx courier scam' in Karnataka's Udupi, Rs 13.95 lakh recovered

Udupi: The Udupi CEN Police have arrested two people from Gujarat in connection with a cybercrime where they posed as customs and police officers and swindled Rs 1.33 crore from a 53-year-old man in the name of FedEx courier. The police have recovered Rs 13.95 lakh and five mobile phones from the arrested.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K said that the arrested are Navadia Mukeshbhai Ganeshbhai (44), from Surat and Dharamjeet Kamlesh Chauhan (28), from Rajkot in Gujarat.

Complainant Arun Kumar had stated that he had received a call on July 29 from an unknown number, posing as a customs official and falsely claimed that a FedEx courier booked using the victim's Aadhaar number contained five passports, five ATM cards, 200 grams of MDMA, and $5000.

When the victim denied booking a courier, the fraudsters connected him to a senior officer who claimed to be a police officer who in turn had informed him that his Aadhaar card had been linked to several bank accounts used by terrorists to purchase SIM cards.