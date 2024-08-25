Two arrested in 'FedEx courier scam' in Karnataka's Udupi, Rs 13.95 lakh recovered

Udupi: The Udupi CEN Police have arrested two people from Gujarat in connection with a cybercrime where they posed as customs and police officers and swindled Rs 1.33 crore from a 53-year-old man in the name of FedEx courier. The police have recovered Rs 13.95 lakh and five mobile phones from the arrested.
Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K said that the arrested are Navadia Mukeshbhai Ganeshbhai (44), from Surat and Dharamjeet Kamlesh Chauhan (28), from Rajkot in Gujarat.
Complainant Arun Kumar had stated that he had received a call on July 29 from an unknown number, posing as a customs official and falsely claimed that a FedEx courier booked using the victim's Aadhaar number contained five passports, five ATM cards, 200 grams of MDMA, and $5000.
When the victim denied booking a courier, the fraudsters connected him to a senior officer who claimed to be a police officer who in turn had informed him that his Aadhaar card had been linked to several bank accounts used by terrorists to purchase SIM cards.
The victim was then put under "virtual arrest" wherein he was monitored via Skype. Based on the instructions of the ‘officers’ he was confined to a room in his house from July 29 to August 9. He was asked to transfer money to various bank accounts to resolve the case.
Based on the complaint, Udupi CEN police had registered a case under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, and Section 318(4) of the BNS.
The SP had formed a special police team led by Inspector Ramachandra Nayak comprising PSI Ashok and officers Praveen Shettigar, Rajesh, Arun Kumar, Yateen Kumar, Raghavendra Karkada, Dikshit, Prashant, Mutteppa Adin, Mayappa Gadade, Parashuram, and Sudeep to investigate the case.
Sources said that the police was closely monitoring the bank accounts involved in the scam and acted immediately when the money was withdrawn, and suspects were arrested.
Published 25 August 2024, 10:19 IST