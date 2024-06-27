Two auto drivers electrocuted amid rains in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Two autorickshaw drivers were electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire near Rosario church on Wednesday night.
The autorickshaw drivers who were electrocuted were identified as Raju (50) of Pallyahobli in Hassan and Devraj (46) from Ramakunja near Kadaba.
Due to heavy rains, the electric wire from an electric pole got snapped and fell on the ground.
Raju, who stepped out of his room, got electrocuted. Hearing Raju's shouts for help, Devraj rushed to his rescue. He was also electrocuted and both died on the spot, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said.
Police initially suspected that the deaths due to electrocution took place in wee hours on Thursday. But on checking CCTV footage, police realised that the autorickshaw drivers had been electrocuted around 9 pm.
Based on the complaint filed by Raju's brother a case wsas registered under sections 304A.
Published 27 June 2024, 07:10 IST