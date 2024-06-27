Two auto drivers electrocuted amid rains in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Two autorickshaw drivers were electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire near Rosario church on Wednesday night.

The autorickshaw drivers who were electrocuted were identified as Raju (50) of Pallyahobli in Hassan and Devraj (46) from Ramakunja near Kadaba.

Due to heavy rains, the electric wire from an electric pole got snapped and fell on the ground.