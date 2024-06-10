Two BJP followers stabbed by Muslim group in Karnataka over celebrating Modi's swearing-in event

Mangaluru: Two BJP followers were stabbed, and another was beaten by a group of 20 to 25 Muslim youths late night on Sunday, following an altercation in Karnataka's Boliyar in Konaje police station limits.
It is said that the incident took place after the BJP workers observed vijayotsava to mark swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third term.
Commissioner of police Anupam Agrawal said Harish (41) and Nandakumar (24) were injured, both hailing from Innoli while Krishna Kumar was also beaten up by the group.
The commissioner said all three BJP followers were passing a masjid in Boliyar and allegedly shouted slogans. They were then followed by a group of 20-25 Muslim youths on bikes.
The three stopped in front of a bar situated 2-km ahead of masjid, when the group got into an altercation, resulting in stabbing two and thrashing another one.
One of the stabbed victims is out of danger while another has undergone a surgery at a private hospital in Deralakatte.
The police have strengthened security following the incident. BJP leaders including Dakshina Kannada BJP President Sathish Kumpala rushed to hospital.
A large number of BJP workers also gathered in front of Konaje police station demanding arrest of the suspects.
Konaje police have registered a case and investigation is under way.
