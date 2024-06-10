Two BJP followers stabbed by Muslim group in Karnataka over celebrating Modi's swearing-in event

The commissioner said all three BJP followers were passing a masjid in Boliyar and allegedly shouted slogans. They were then followed by a group of 20-25 Muslim youths on bikes.

The three stopped in front of a bar situated 2-km ahead of masjid, when the group got into an altercation, resulting in stabbing two and thrashing another one.

One of the stabbed victims is out of danger while another has undergone a surgery at a private hospital in Deralakatte.