Two Chennai youths drown in Cauvery river

19-year old Vishal and 18-year-old Rohan residents of Tamil Nadu died, while swimming in Cauvery river, near Nimishamba temple, in Ganjam, Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel retrieved their bodies and shifted them to the mortuary of the government hospital.

Vishal and Rohan were cousins, hailing from Chennai had come to visit their grandma in Mysuru.

The duo, along with their relatives, had come to Nimishamba temple on Thursday afternoon.