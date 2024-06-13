Home
Two Chennai youths drown in Cauvery river

Fire and Emergency Services personnel retrieved their bodies and shifted them to the mortuary of the government hospital.
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 14:58 IST
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 14:58 IST

19-year old Vishal and 18-year-old Rohan residents of Tamil Nadu died, while swimming in Cauvery river, near Nimishamba temple, in Ganjam, Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Thursday. 

Fire and Emergency Services personnel retrieved their bodies and shifted them to the mortuary of the government hospital.

Vishal and Rohan were cousins, hailing from Chennai had come to visit their grandma in Mysuru.

The duo, along with their relatives, had come to Nimishamba temple on Thursday afternoon.

After offering prayers, they went for a swim in the river, when they were caught in a whirlpool and died, according to police.

It is said that the youths did not know swimming. Town police have registered a case.

Published 13 June 2024, 14:58 IST
