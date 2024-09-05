Two children dead, several injured as school van and bus collide in Karnataka's Raichur

Raichur (Karnataka): Two children died and at least three school students sustained grievous injuries when the vehicle in which they were travelling collided head-on with a government bus at Kapagal in Raichur district on Thursday, police said.
According to reports, several other children were hurt in the accident, who are receiving treatment at a hospital nearby.
According to police, the bus was carrying students of Loyola School when the accident occurred.
"Three children have sustained severe injuries in their legs and are being treated in a nearby hospital," a police officer told PTI.
With PTI inputs
Published 05 September 2024, 08:51 IST