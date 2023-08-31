Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Two Congress workers assault Kalaburagi Palike official

The police officials have detained the youths for interrogation.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 00:43 IST

Two congress workers have assaulted Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike health inspector Dhanashetty Hedgapuri in connection with issuing the trade licence here on Wednesday.

The incident happened when the officer was on duty in the Palike premises. The health inspector alleged that the assailants also threatened him for lodging FIR against them when he approached Brahmapuri police station in the night. The police officials have detained the youths for interrogation.

One of the assailants had reportedly applied for trade licence from the Palike. The health inspector claimed he had moved the file to the department concerned after the clearance on August 18. Palike deputy commissioner (development) R P Jadhav alleged that the Congress workers, under the influence of alcohol, assaulted health inspector in front of him. 

(Published 31 August 2023, 00:43 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

