Two deer die in road accident in Biligiri Ranga Tiger Reserve

Officials of Chamarajnagar wildlife sub-division have registered cases against Bengaluru-based S V Suhas; and Rachappaji of Kabbanahalli of Mandya district, for hitting their vehicles against the deer, by violating speed limit in the reserve forest limits.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 20 July 2024, 18:16 IST

Chamarajnagar: Two deer died in two separate road traffic accidents in Biligiri Ranga Tiger Reserve in Chamarajnagar district.

They died on NH 948 near Punajooru wildlife range, Kaarepalya beat, Moolehole forest and at Gundu Hunase forest.

Both have been handed over to judicial custody. Their cars have been seized.

Published 20 July 2024, 18:16 IST
