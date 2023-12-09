Two drug peddlers held in Karnataka

Mangaluru: The central crime branch police here have arrested two persons on the charges of selling the banned MDMA drug to the public and students in the city and seized drugs worth Rs 6 lakh from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided a spot at Kadri Park in the city and seized the drug from the two accused.

The arrested are identified as Nawaz (40) of Manjeshwar in Kasaragod district of Kerala and Azharuddin alias Azar (39) of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.