<p>Shikaripur: Two farmers sustained severe injuries when a leopard allegedly attacked them at Tadasanahalli, Adaganti and Muttagi villages of the taluk on Saturday. They are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Shivamogga.</p><p>Sudeep of Adaganti, Muthanna of Tadasanahalli villages, sustained injuries when the big cat attacked them while they were working in farm fields. They are undergoing treatment in District McGann general hospital in Shivamogga city. Another farmer Hoovyanaika also sustained minor injuries when the bit cat attacked him while he was riding a bike on the main road between Tadasanahalli and Adaganti villages. </p>.Karnataka High Court upholds BDA land acquisition at Gubbalala village.<p>Range Forest Officer Javeed Angadi said, the staff have placed traps in farm fields at Adaganti and Tadasanahalli villages and also in Muttagi forest area. It has also been observed that the leopard is currently in the Muttagi forest area and the staff are closely monitoring the movement of the leopard. The leopard rarely attacks humans, so it may be suffering from some disease or it may have attacked humans due to panic. </p><p>Farmers have demanded that the leopard be captured immediately as people are scared due to the leopard attack and are afraid to go to the farm fields. The forest department has advised farmers to be careful while going to the farm fields.</p>