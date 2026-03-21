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Two farmers injured in leopard attack in Shivamogga

They are undergoing treatment in District McGann general hospital in Shivamogga city.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 16:37 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 16:37 IST
Karnataka Newsshivamoggaleopard

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