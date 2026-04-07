<p>Hosapete: Two forest guards working on contract basis died on the spot after a goods vehicle hit the bike they were riding near Venkatapura in Hosapete taluk on Sunday night.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Krishna (25) and Hanumanthappa (50). They were heading to Ramasagara anti-poaching camp for duty when a goods vehicle transporting rice bags hit their bike. Both died on the spot, police said.</p>.Signal jumping, phone use blamed for spike in road crashes.<p>The family members of the deceased staged a protest near the mortuary demanding permanent job for their kin. They agreed to shift the bodies after deputy conservator of forests promised contractual employment for the kin of the deceased.</p>