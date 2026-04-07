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Two forest guards killed in road accident near Hosapete

The family members of the deceased staged a protest near the mortuary demanding permanent job for their kin.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 00:08 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 00:08 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCrimeAccidentDeathhospeteforest guard

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