Belagavi: Two persons, a male and female were found dead on the outskirts of Kokatnur village in Athani taluk on Tuesday evening.

It's suspected that the duo has been murdered and bodies dumped on the outskirts of village.

According to preliminary information male was identified as Yasin and female as Heena residents of Kokatnur.

Aigali police have visited the spot and more details were awaited.