Two Hescom staff die after tree falls on them

Hirekerur, Haveri district: Two contract staff of Hescom, who were returning to office after lunch on their bike, were killed on the spot when a massive neem tree fell on them near APMC market in Hirekerur town, Haveri district, on Monday.
Deceased are: Manjunath Puttalingannavar (35) of Chikkamulgund and Hanumanthappa Namdev (25) of Yatnelli.
Huge branch of the neem tree fell on them. Both suffered grievous injuries and bled to death on the spot, the police said.
In another mishap, two Hescom linemen from Gokarna suffered severe burns from electric shock during the repair work at Tadadi ice plant, reports DHNS from Karwar Subhash Rama Naik (32) of Gangavali and Prashant Lakshman Patgar (35) of Masuru in Kumta taluk were rushed to Manipal hospital after being administered first aid at Gokarna PHC.
Published 23 July 2024, 00:00 IST