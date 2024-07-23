Two Hescom staff die after tree falls on them

In another mishap, two Hescom linemen from Gokarna suffered severe burns from electric shock during the repair work at Tadadi ice plant, reports DHNS from Karwar Subhash Rama Naik (32) of Gangavali and Prashant Lakshman Patgar (35) of Masuru in Kumta taluk were rushed to Manipal hospital after being administered first aid at Gokarna PHC.